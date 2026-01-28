Trump confirms US armada moving toward Iran

Washington, Jan 28 (IANS) President Donald Trump said a large US naval force is moving toward the Middle East amid tensions with Iran, adding that Washington hopes military force will not be needed but is prepared if diplomacy fails.

Read More

In a radio interview with WABC host Sid Rosenberg, Trump said the deployment was aimed at deterring further escalation and reinforcing US pressure on Tehran. “We have a big armada going over there right now,” Trump said. He described the force as “very powerful” and said it was larger than a recent US deployment linked to operations involving Venezuela.

In response to a question on the significant military buildup, Trump said the goal was to avoid conflict while maintaining leverage. “Hopefully, we won’t have to use it,” he said, without providing details on the size, location, or timeline of the deployment.

The president linked the move to what he described as ongoing threats from Iran and heightened tensions affecting Israel. He said US backing had given Israel confidence in the face of repeated warnings from Tehran. “Israel kind of replies in turn,” Trump said, referring to recent developments that led Israel to shut its airspace temporarily.

Trump argued that American action had prevented a far worse outcome in the region. “I don’t think you would have Israel,” he said, asserting that without US intervention, the situation could have been catastrophic. He cited a critical period of negotiations and military readiness that helped avert disaster.

The president also said his administration had succeeded in securing the return of hostages and that the conflict remains linked to the administration. “We got the last of the hostages back,” Trump said. “We got the last of the dead back today.” He called the effort something many had said was impossible and said families had been desperate to recover their loved ones.

Trump said Iran remained central to US security concerns and suggested continued pressure was limiting Tehran’s options. He did not announce any new diplomatic initiative but said US actions were aligned with broader regional stability. “Hopefully, we won’t have to use it,” he repeated when referring to the naval deployment.

Beyond the Middle East, Trump placed the Iran situation within what he described as a broader record of ending global conflicts. He said his administration had ended eight wars and was attempting to stop another major conflict. He pointed to the war in Ukraine, calling it a “bloodbath,” and cited heavy monthly casualties among soldiers.

“Last month, 27,000 soldiers died,” Trump said. “The month before, 31,000.” He said he wanted the fighting to stop and claimed progress was possible through direct talks, though he did not outline a timeline or framework.

Trump also referenced recent developments in Venezuela, saying US involvement there had produced results and financial benefits. He said the US had gained influence in Caracas and described cooperation with Venezuelan leadership as “working beautifully.”

The interview highlighted Trump’s reliance on military pressure and personal diplomacy as key tools of foreign policy. His comments suggested the administration views the US naval presence near Iran as both a warning and a bargaining chip, aimed at preventing escalation while keeping military options open.

Trump said he remained confident that force would not be required. “We have a lot of support,” he said, adding that the deployment was meant to ensure peace rather than provoke war.

--IANS

lkj/rs