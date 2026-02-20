Trump alleges 'foreign sway', signals tariff escalation after US Supreme Court verdict

Washington, Feb 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has accused the Supreme Court of being "swayed by foreign interests", suggested tariffs could be raised beyond current levels, and warned that he has the power to embargo countries altogether after a court judgment curbed his use of a particular tariff authority.

At a combative White House news conference on Friday afternoon, Trump said: "It's my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would ever think."

Pressed on whether he had evidence of foreign influence over the Supreme Court judges, the US President responded: "You're going to find out what?"

He alleged that "foreign interests are represented by people that I believe have undue influence" and said, "They have a lot of influence over the Supreme Court, whether it's through fear or respect or friendships, I don't know."

The remarks came after the US apex court rejected his use of a specific tariff mechanism.

Trump called the Supreme Court's judgment "deeply disappointing" and said it was "a ridiculous decision", but added that it would not weaken his trade agenda.

Instead, the US President suggested the decision clarified his authority under other statutes and could even result in higher tariff duties.

"Potentially higher," Trump said when asked whether tariff rates could rise.

"It depends on what we want them to be."

He added: "We can judge much more than I was charging."

Trump said that while the court limited his ability to impose what he described as a fee under one law, it affirmed broader powers.

"I can embargo," he said.

"I can do anything I want."

The US President said: "In other words, I can destroy the trade, I can destroy the country. I'm even allowed to impose a foreign country-destroying embargo."

Trump added that the Supreme Court's judgment ultimately strengthened his hand.

"There will no longer be any doubt," he said, adding that the numbers "could be far greater than the hundreds of billions we've already taken in".

Trump also returned to a recurring claim that tariffs were instrumental in defusing international conflicts.

"Tariffs have likewise been used to end five of the eight wars that I settled," he said.

He asserted: "I did it largely with tariffs."

Trump framed tariffs not only as economic tools but as instruments of national security and diplomatic leverage.

"This was an important case to me more as a symbol of economic, national security," he said.

While sharply criticising some justices, Trump praised others who dissented, saying they showed "strength and wisdom and love of our country".

The Supreme Court's judgment in the US addressed a specific statutory basis for tariffs, but did not eliminate the President's ability to use other trade laws passed by the US Congress.

Over decades, US Presidents of both parties (Democratic Party and the Republican Party) have relied on provisions tied to national security, unfair trade practices and emergency powers to impose duties, embargoes and trade restrictions, often triggering legal challenges.

