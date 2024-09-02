Tropical storm Yagi lashes Philippines, claims 11 lives

Manila [Philippines]: 11 people have lost their lives as tropical storm Yagi lashed the Philippines on Monday, bringing heavy rains that resulted in floods and landslides, reported Al Jazeera.

Storms and Typhoons are a regular affair in the Philippines every year during the period between late June and October, resulting in widespread destruction.

Overnight on Sunday, Storm Yagi moved past the Bicol region southeast of the capital and was expected later on Monday to make landfall on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon.

As a precautionary measure, the schools and government offices across Manila were shut down, whereas ferry services in affected areas were suspended and 29 domestic flights were cancelled, Al Jazeera.

As the storm wreaked havoc in the Southeast Asian nation, over 300 people remained at the evacuation camps on Monday. Quoting the local officials, Al Jazeera reported that the floodwaters in the city of 210,000 people were slow to ebb due to high tide.

Meanwhile, separate landslides claimed two lives and resulted in the destruction of five houses in the central city of Cebu on Sunday, the Al Jazeera report added.

Powerful Typhoon Gaemi, in July, had triggered heavy rain and massive flooding in the Philippines, claiming at least 22 lives.

—ANI