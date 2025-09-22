Top commander of Hamas's naval police killed in Gaza, announces Israel

Jerusalem, Sep 22 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Monday that its air force killed the deputy commander of Hamas's naval police in Gaza.

The IDF said that Yousef took part in the raid and murderous massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7. During the fighting in the Gaza Strip, he planned ambushes against IDF forces and was involved in securing the organisation's assets in the Gaza Strip.

"His elimination constitutes a significant damage to the capabilities of Hamas's maritime police, which are used to collect intelligence on our forces and enforce maritime control for the organisation's military wing," read a statement issued by the IDF.

Since the beginning of Operation 'Gideon Chariots II', the Israeli Navy has been working to thwart infrastructure and key personnel in the Maritime Police, in close cooperation with the maneuvering forces and closing operational circles in real time in cooperation with the ground forces and the Air Force.

"The Navy's 916th Squadron fighters constitute an important operational component in the ground maneuver in the Strip. The forces assist with fire from the sea and rapid circle closures - from the sea, air, and land. In a joint cooperation, the Israeli Navy provided the intelligence guidance for the Israeli Air Force in a precision strike in the Central Camps," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Israeli General Staff Eyal Zamir, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, sent a message to IDF personnel across all arenas.

"I wish to convey to you the thanks of an entire nation, that thanks to you, truly thanks to you, we will sit tonight at the holiday table, with a sense of security and with deep appreciation for your sacrifice and dedication,” he said.

--IANS

/as