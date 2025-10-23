Three policemen injured, 23 people arrested during another night of public disorder in Dublin

Oct 23 (IANS) Three members of Ireland's national police and security service, An Garda Siochana were injured and 23 other people arrested during second consecutive night of public disorder in Ireland's capital Dublin, local media reported on Thursday.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Gardai said that 23 people were arrested after the disturbances near the Citywest Hotel in Saggart. Members of the force are believed to have suffered injuries on the wrist, head and forearm, with one suffering a dislocated shoulder. One police force personnel was struck on the head with a bottle.

In an earlier statement on Wednesday night, Gardai said that a number of people have been detained, mainly for public order offences. The force said that young adult men and teenagers particularly carried out disturbances.

Protesters threw flares, glass bottles, masonry and wooden planks at police personnel near the hotel housing asylum seekers. Around 500 people were estimated to have participated in the disturbances.

Over 300 security personnel were deployed to managed the disorder. The Garda water cannon was kept on standby, however, its use was considered unnecessary. It was the second night of unrest in the area after a 10-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted near a hotel on Monday.

In a statement, Ireland's Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan hailed police force for its response to "thuggist violence" in the vicinity. He said that those arrested "will be charged, named and dealt with relentlessly by our criminal justice system." The police force's order unit established cardon at the junction of Garter Lane and Citywest Drive.

Earlier on Wednesday, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly warned of “robust response” to any continued disorder after a night of violence on Tuesday, The Irish Times reported.

On Tuesday night, police personnel were targetted with missiles and fireworks after violence began outside the hotel. The protesters even set a vehicle on fire during the unrest. A woman police personnel injured during the violence on Tuesday has been discharged from the hospital.

Nearly 300 police personnel were on duty in response to the public disorder, which includes more than 125 uniformed gardai, 150 members of the public order unit and a water cannon. Mounted and dog units also supported police personnel in the air support unit. A senior officer has been appointed to probe the rioting.

