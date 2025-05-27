Three Palestinian camps in Lebanon to hand over weapons in June: Lebanese President

Beirut, May 27 (IANS) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that three Palestinian camps in Beirut will begin handing over their weapons in mid-June, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Aoun made the remarks on Monday, during a meeting with a visiting delegation from the US Congress in Beirut.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas agreed earlier this week to end the presence and operation of weapons held by Palestinian factions outside the control of the Lebanese state, including within Palestinian refugee camps, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Joint committees have been formed to implement the agreement, and the handover of weapons will begin in mid-June in three camps in Beirut," Aoun said, adding that three Palestinian military camps in the North, Mount Lebanon, and the South had already been dismantled.

During the meeting with the US delegation, the Lebanese president also stressed that Israel has failed to meet its obligations under the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, which took effect on November 27, 2024.

"Israel continues to occupy five hilltops in the South and has not returned the Lebanese detainees, despite repeated Lebanese appeals, particularly to the United States and France, which co-sponsored the agreement," Aoun said.

Angus King, head of the US delegation, commended "the achievements of the Lebanese army on various fronts, particularly in maintaining stability in the South, in addition to its other national duties."

According to the NNA, King confirmed that "US support for the Lebanese army will continue, especially in terms of advanced equipment and vehicles."

