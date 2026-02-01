Three killed, two injured in road accident in Northern Afghanistan

Kabul, Feb 1 (IANS) Three commuters were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, the provincial police office said in a statement.

The fatal incident occurred when two speeding vehicles collided in the Qala-e-Baday region of Dushi district, killing three passengers, including a woman and a child on the spot and injuring two others, according to the statement late Saturday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

This follows another deadly crash in northern Badakhshan province on Thursday, in which two people died and one was injured after a vehicle veered off a mountainous road and plunged into a ravine.

Deadly road accidents remain a persistent challenge in Afghanistan, often linked to poor road conditions, reckless driving, and insufficient safety measures across the country's difficult terrain and underdeveloped infrastructure.

On December 20, 2025, at least five people were killed and 44 others injured after a bus overturned in the Salang area of Afghanistan's Baghlan province, according to the official statement.

In a statement shared on X, Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) spokesperson Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas stated that the incident happened in the Shawal area, north of Salang, on December 20 at around 2 am (local time), local media outlet Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Haqshenas said that a passenger bus veered off the road and overturned due to reckless driving, claiming the lives of five people and injuring 44 others. He added that the injured were taken to the Khanjan district health centre for treatment.

The ministry asked people travelling on the route to follow the instructions given by officials and observe traffic rules. Authorities said that personnel were carrying out snow-clearing operations at several points on the Salang highway.

On December 15, 2025, local police said at least three people were killed and 16 others injured in two separate traffic accidents in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.

A head-on collision between two vehicles on the Kabul-Kandahar highway in eastern Ghazni province claimed the lives of two people and injured two women. In the northern Jawzjan province, separate traffic incidents caused the death of one person and injured 14 others.

Authorities have attributed the accidents mainly to reckless driving, highlighting the dangers caused by overcrowded and poorly maintained roads in Afghanistan.

