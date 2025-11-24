Three killed as gunmen storm Pakistan's paramilitary force headquarters in Peshawar

Peshawar (Pakistan): Unidentified gunmen launched a coordinated attack on the Pakistan Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters on Saddar Main Road in Peshawar on Monday, triggering two explosions in quick succession and sparking an intense gun battle inside the compound, local media reported.

Initial reports indicate that three security personnel were killed in the assault, which has plunged the high-security zone into lockdown.

The Pakistan Federal Constabulary is a federal paramilitary force under the Ministry of Interior, responsible for maintaining law and order throughout Pakistan.

According to early intelligence inputs, the assault began with a suicide blast at the main FC gate, followed by an IED explosion at a nearby motorcycle stand.

The twin detonations created widespread panic, allowing three to five unidentified assailants to storm the installation and engage security forces in close-quarters combat.

Security officials said the outer perimeter of the FC Headquarters has been secured, with all access routes leading to Saddar and neighbouring areas sealed off.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the site, and the compound remains under complete lockdown as troops advance cautiously through the interior to clear remaining threats.

Officials confirmed that two attackers have been neutralised so far, though the exact number of militants involved remains under assessment.

The ongoing exchange of fire suggests more assailants may still be holed up inside the facility.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The attack comes just days after a suicide bomber targeted a police vehicle outside the district court in Islamabad on November 11, killing 12 people and injuring 27.

A faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for that strike, reiterating its demand for the imposition of Islamic law -- a call that has intensified concerns over the widening reach and growing boldness of insurgent groups across Pakistan.

--IANS