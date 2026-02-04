Tarique Rahman accuses Yunus govt of failing to fix law and order, warns of long-term instability

Dhaka, Feb 4 (IANS) As Bangladesh heads to elections next week, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman, in an exclusive interview with a leading current affairs magazine, accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of failing to restore law and order.

Citing experts' opinion, he warned that failure to address the law and order situation could push the country towards long-term instability.

In an interview with The Diplomat, Rahman said, "After August 5, the interim government could not fix law and order. Experts say that if law and order cannot be fixed quickly, the country will go towards long-term instability. If this continues, then the desire for revolution will fail."

"We want to take law and order to a place where people's everyday security is not disrupted. People can return home without fear at night. The economy runs properly. Reflecting the aspirations of the people, we will promote peaceful coexistence in society and mutual respect in politics. We will uphold the rule of law, freedom of speech, and ensure human rights for all," he added.

When asked about his pledge to make Bangladesh a trillion-dollar economy and whether the target was overly ambitious, Rahman said the goal would be difficult but not impossible.

He noted that the country's economy rests on two key pillars -- garments and remittances -- both of which he said were introduced under the BNP government.

"We will emphasise the IT sector. At the same time, we will also pay attention to the semiconductor industry, light engineering, footwear, and SMEs. In addition, the food sector, including processed food, has strong potential. We can produce enough fish and vegetables and export them abroad. We are also exploring opportunities in the creative economy," The Diplomat quoted Rahman as saying.

Addressing a question about what guarantee there was that the BNP would not engage in the same corruption it has long accused the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government of, he said the party seeks to come to power through the people's vote and form a government accountable to them.

He added that public money, therefore, cannot be embezzled as the people would hold them accountable.

"If we ensure strong financial governance, this problem can be solved. Our commitment is to build a transparent and accountable system where corruption will not be tolerated, and abusers of power will be brought to justice. It's all about political will and a commitment to the nation and people," Rahman told The Diplomat.

Responding to a question about his foreign policy outlook, Rahman said Bangladesh has 200 million people, with nearly 50 million people who need jobs.

He said that the focus would be on fixing law and order, strengthening the economy, supporting businesses grow across the country and ensuring national interest remains paramount in all international engagements.

"Our foreign policy will be a 'Bangladesh First' policy. We will prioritise an economy-based foreign policy that safeguards Bangladesh's interests. We believe in mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual benefit in our foreign relations," The Diplomat quoted Rahman as saying.

Rahman returned to Bangladesh in December last year after 17 years of self-imposed exile and is contesting the February 12 election from two constituencies, Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6, amid a growing political struggle to grab power.

--IANS

scor/sd/