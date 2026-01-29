Surat textile industry sees opportunity as Bangladesh mills announce indefinite strike

Surat, Jan 29 (IANS) Textile traders in Gujarat's Surat are expecting a major boost to business following the announcement of an indefinite strike by Bangladesh's textile mills beginning from February 1 this year.

The strike has been called by the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) in protest against the duty-free import of low-cost yarn from India, which has severely affected Bangladesh's domestic textile industry.

According to industry sources, the influx of cheaper Indian yarn has made it difficult for Bangladeshi mill owners to sustain operations and repay bank loans, pushing the sector toward a shutdown.

The resulting disruption is being viewed by Surat's textile industry as an opportunity to strengthen India's position in global garment manufacturing and exports.

Kailash Hakim, Surat Federation of Textile and Trade Associations President, said the current uncertainty in Bangladesh, coupled with political instability, could benefit Indian textile exporters.

"When there is uncertainty in Bangladesh, it opens doors for India. This situation proves the superior quality of Indian yarn. The future belongs to India's textile and garment industry," Hakim added.

He said that Bangladesh relies heavily on imported fabric and has limited local textile manufacturing capacity, focusing primarily on garmenting.

With production in Bangladesh likely to be affected, international buyers may increasingly turn to India for sourcing.

Hakim added that both the government and industry stakeholders are investing in skill development and infrastructure to establish Indian textiles as a global brand.

Several textile and garment parks are being developed across the country, with Surat emerging as a key hub.

While Bangladesh has traditionally held an advantage due to low-cost labour and skilled garment workers, Surat is closing the gap through cluster-based development and quality enhancement initiatives.

The industry is also focusing on parts manufacturing, quality improvement, and export growth.

Textile traders have urged the Indian government to set up a Research and Development centre in Surat to support innovation and advanced garmenting techniques.

Surat accounts for nearly 65 per cent of India's polyester fabric production, reinforcing its strategic importance in the textile value chain.

Local traders remain hopeful that the disruption in Bangladesh's textile sector will translate into increased export opportunities for Surat-based manufacturers.

--IANS

janvi/khz