Spain, Mauritius, Seychelles leaders arrive in Delhi to attend AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Spanish President Pedro Sanchez, Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay have arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026, which underscores the transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

World leaders were warmly received by Indian ministers, reflecting India's commitment to fostering international cooperation in AI, digital partnerships, and cultural exchange.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome posting on X, "Welcome, President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, for the India-AI Impact Summit. Warmly received by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh. The visit of President Sanchez will add further impetus to the ongoing celebrations of India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI."

A warm welcome was also extended to the Mauritian PM by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary. The Mauritian leader's wife, Veena Ramgoolam, also accompanied him.

"Welcome to a close friend and maritime neighbour! Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius was warmly received by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary on his arrival in India for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Digital cooperation remains a key pillar of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership, anchored in deep-rooted and historic people-to-people ties," the MEA said.

The Vice President of Seychelles, Sebastien Pillay, was also accorded a warm welcome by MoS Raj Bhushan Choudhary upon his arrival in New Delhi.

"A close and longstanding maritime partner, Seychelles' participation in the Summit offers an opportunity to harness AI for the benefit of our peoples and further strengthen our partnership," the Ministry stated.

The five-day Summit has attracted over 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including about 20 Heads of State or Government and around 45 ministers.

It seeks to align AI initiatives with India's national vision of 'Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya' (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.

India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth in its series, following editions in the UK (Bletchley Park, 2023), South Korea (2024), and France (2025). The Summit offers a platform for leaders to discuss AI's ethical, economic, and social impacts while strengthening partnerships across digital technology, culture, tourism, and maritime cooperation.

Several more dignitaries are expected to arrive later in the day, continuing the Summit's focus on collaboration and inclusive AI-driven development.

