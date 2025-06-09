South Korean Court again postpones Lee's election law violation retrial

Seoul, June 9 (IANS) The Seoul High Court said on Monday it has again postponed South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's retrial on election law violation charges.

The court said the first hearing scheduled for June 18 was postponed to an undetermined future date in accordance with Article 84 of the Constitution, which exempts a sitting president from criminal prosecution except in the case of insurrection or treason.

Lee was elected president on June 3 after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over his botched imposition of martial law in December.

The Seoul High Court previously postponed the first hearing from May 15, citing the need to guarantee a "fair electioneering opportunity" to the then-presidential candidate Lee.

The retrial comes after the Supreme Court remanded the case in May, overturning the Seoul High Court's decision to acquit Lee of a suspended prison term in connection with alleged false statements he made ahead of the previous presidential election in 2022.

Lee is standing four additional trials on charges of corruption related to a development project undertaken during his time as Seongnam mayor, embezzlement of provincial funds during his time as Gyeonggi governor, an illegal remittance of funds to North Korea and subornation of perjury.

The question of whether the trials should continue during a Lee presidency was a subject of debate during the presidential campaign, as the immunity from prosecution was interpreted by some as referring only to new indictments, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Seoul High Court's latest decision could set the tone for the other four trials' proceedings.

Lee was also found guilty of lying during a parliamentary audit of the Gyeonggi provincial government in October 2021, that he was under pressure from the land ministry to rezone the former site of the Korea Food Research Institute in Seongnam.

