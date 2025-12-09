South Korea: Lee calls for overcoming resistance amid pushback against judicial reforms

Seoul, Dec 9 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called Tuesday for overcoming resistance to reforms, signaling his support for the ruling Democratic Party (DP)'s push to pass a set of controversial bills on reforming the judiciary.

Lee made the remark during a Cabinet meeting, saying conflict and resistance are "inevitable" in the process of improving and correcting the 'irrationalities' of society.

"Only when this is overcome, is there change," he said. "That, indeed, is reform."

The DP, which holds a majority in the National Assembly, has been pushing for legislation that would punish judges and prosecutors for intentionally distorting legal principles or manipulating facts in a case under trial or investigation.

The party has also sought to pass a bill on creating a special tribunal to handle insurrection cases stemming from former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law.

Both initiatives have been met with resistance among the opposition and the judiciary.

"Change is bound to result in gains for some and losses for others," Lee said during the meeting at the presidential office. "Reform without resistance and conflict is not reform. If this can't be done, what can be done?"

Lee said there are differing opinions on legislation, but added that any bill can be passed in a 'reasonable manner' while respecting the people's will based on common sense and principles, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee also revisited the topic of dissolving religious groups in comments apparently targeting the Unification Church for its alleged corrupt ties to the former Yoon administration.

He asked Minister of Government Legislation Cho Won-cheol whether he has looked into his instructions to review measures to dissolve religious groups caught for interfering in politics or providing illegal funds.

Cho responded that a dissolution is legally possible when the groups have continuously engaged in organized and serious illegal acts.

Lee said he would follow up on the issue and Cho answered he would report back in detail.

