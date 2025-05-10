South Korea: Former PM Han apologises for Conservative Party's presidential candidacy disarray

Seoul, May 10 (IANS) Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, an aspiring presidential candidate for the conservative People Power Party (PPP), issued an apology to the public and party members Saturday regarding the recent confusion surrounding his potential candidacy merger with the party's presidential candidate, Kim Moon-soo.

Han's apology came after some party members voiced strong opposition to the leadership's unprecedented attempt to nullify the party's primary and replace Kim with Han, following the failure of talks between Han and Kim to unify their campaigns, reports Yonhap news agency.

"I sincerely apologise to the people and party members for the current situation, regardless of the reasons behind it," Han said during his first press conference since declaring his candidacy earlier in the day.

The PPP selected Kim as its candidate for the June 3 presidential election through primaries last week, but has pressured him to step aside and support Han, who has performed better in hypothetical matchups with front-runner Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party.

After the failed talks for a single-ticket campaign, the PPP cancelled Kim's nomination and had Han join the party to register him as its new presidential candidate in the wee hours of Saturday. The decision has led to strong criticism from primary candidates and their supporters.

"I will be any 'Duck-soo,' whether it's Kim Duck-soo, Hong Duck-soo, Ahn Duck-soo or Na Duck-soo," Han said, expressing his willingness to unite all the primary contenders -- Kim, former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon, former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo.

Han also emphasised that his focus is on securing victory in the upcoming election, and he has no interest in party leadership.

"I will play a role just as a brief stepping stone ... I sincerely hope that the party and the people step over my back and move into the next era," Han said.

Following the press briefing, Han resumed negotiations with Han, the third round of talks aimed at forming a unified candidacy, officials said.

The PPP will put the motion for the candidate reelection to an all-party vote Saturday and finalise its presidential candidate Sunday -- a deadline for candidates to register with the state election committee.

