South Korea: Ex-Presidents Park, Moon cast ballots in early voting

Seoul, May 29 (IANS) Former South Korean Presidents Park Geun-hye and Moon Jae-in cast their ballots in early voting on Thursday for the presidential election, urging voters to go the polls to choose the nation's next leader.

Moon dropped off his vote at a polling station in Yangsan, about 300 kilometres southeast of Seoul, on the first day of the two-day early voting period for the June 3 election triggered by former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's ouster over his failed martial law bid.

"I hope the people remember why an early election is taking place," Moon said after taking part in early voting with former first lady Kim Jung-sook. "This is an election to judge the Yoon Suk Yeol government's total collapse of state affairs and insurrection."

"(We) must gravely hold (them) accountable with overwhelming judgment."

Former President Park Geun-hye also took part in early voting at a polling station in Daegu, about 230 kilometres southeast of Seoul, and urged people to vote, Yonhap news agency reported.

"There are many who are concerned with early voting," she told reporters after casting her vote. "For those who can't vote on the day of the election, shouldn't they actively take part in early voting to raise voter turnout? ... Please cast your ballots."

Her comments appeared aimed at dispelling concerns over vote-rigging among some conservative groups.

Park was removed from office in 2017 following her impeachment over a corruption scandal the previous year, which triggered a snap election won by Moon -- then candidate of the Democratic Party.

The latest poll on the presidential election, published Wednesday, showed Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung in the lead at 49.2 per cent, followed by Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party with 36.8 per cent. Lee Jun-seok of the minor New Reform Party came in third with 10.3 per cent support.

The single five-year term of the next president will begin immediately following the election.

