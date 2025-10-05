South Korea: Court orders release of ex-KCC chief following legality review

Seoul, Oct 5 (IANS) A court accepted a request from Lee Jin-sook, former head of the now-defunct Korea Communications Commission (KCC), to be released from detention.

A judge at the Seoul Southern District Court granted Lee's request for release, saying her arrest is "not justified at this stage.＂

The judge also cited the advanced stage of the investigation, the undisputed facts of the case and Lee's promise to faithfully attend future proceedings as reasons for granting her release, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee filed for a court review of her detention the previous day.

Lee was taken into custody earlier in the week on suspicion of violating the election law and breaching political neutrality. The former KCC chief is accused of breaching political neutrality by making partisan remarks on conservative YouTube channels in September last year.

The remarks were also deemed to violate the election law, as they were allegedly aimed at obstructing the election of President Lee Jae Myung, who was a presidential candidate at that time.

In July, the Board of Audit and Inspection had warned her over the comments she made at that time. Multiple complaints had also been filed against her.

