South Africa re-elected to UN's global aviation council

Cape Town, Sep 28 (IANS) South Africa has been re-elected to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Governing Council, the Department of Transport said Sunday.

ICAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations that coordinates the principles and techniques of international air navigation, and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

According to an official statement, the re-election took place on Saturday at ICAO's ongoing 42nd General Assembly in Montreal, Canada, where South Africa secured its place in Part II of the council -- a category that gives members higher representation in global civil aviation forums, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the statement, South African Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy welcomed the result, saying it "reaffirms the mandate that South Africa has held since 2003 and demonstrates the confidence of member states in the Republic and its ongoing contribution in shaping the global aviation agenda".

"The re-election also reaffirms South Africa's instrumental role in advancing ICAO's agenda on safety, security, sustainability, and environmental matters, while ensuring that the African continent's priorities remain firmly on the global stage," she added.

Creecy also acknowledged the role of the African Civil Aviation Commission, which is the African Union's specialised civil aviation agency, noting that it has been instrumental in advancing Africa's aviation priorities internationally. Alongside South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria were also elected to the council in Part II.

The ICAO's 42nd Assembly, themed "Safe Skies, Sustainable Future", is running until October 3 and brings together all 193 members to decide on global aviation policies, elect council members, and review the organisation's work in technical, legal, and environmental fields.

Since its establishment in 1944, ICAO’s support and coordination has helped countries to diplomatically and technically realise a uniquely rapid and dependable network of global air mobility, connecting families, cultures, and businesses all over the world, and promoting sustainable growth and socio-economic prosperity wherever aircraft fly.

