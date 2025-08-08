Singapore envoy celebrates 'ASEAN Day' in New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Singapore's High Commissioner in India, Simon Wong on Friday celebrated the 'ASEAN Day' with the ASEAN New Delhi Committee (ANDC). An ASEAN flag raising ceremony was also held following which a video message from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was played.

In a post on X, Simon Wong stated, "Happy to celebrate ASEAN Day with our ANDC Family in New Delhi with the ASEAN Flag Raising Ceremony and a video message from Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim. Many thanks to our friends at the Malaysian High Commission for organising - HC Wong."

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in Bangkok in August 1967 with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the Founding Fathers of ASEAN: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Brunei Darussalam joined ASEAN in 1984, followed by Vietnam in 1995. Laos and Myanmar joined ASEAN in 1997 and Cambodia became part of the grouping in 1999. Currently, ASEAN member states are - Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Last month, Malaysia assumed ASEAN New Delhi Committee Chairmanship for six months. ANDC chairmanship was handed over to Malaysia during the 126th Meeting of the ASEAN New Delhi Committee (ANDC), which assumed the role of the chair from July-December term.

The 126th Meeting of the ASEAN New Delhi Committee (ANDC) was held on July 9, chaired by Laos Ambassador to India Bounmy Vanmy, in his capacity as Chair of the ANDC for the January–June 2025 term, according to the statement released by High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi.

ASEAN Heads of Mission and representatives in New Delhi attended the meeting. The meeting provided a valuable platform to exchange updates on bilateral engagements and review ASEAN activities led by Laos during its tenure, according to the statement. Malaysia looked forward to playing a proactive role in further strengthening ASEAN solidarity and ASEAN-India cooperation under its ANDC leadership over the next six months.

--IANS

akl/as