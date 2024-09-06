Singapore diaspora to host its first Ganeshotsav celebration in open field following PM Modi's visit

Singapore: The Singapore diaspora is all set to celebrate a five-day 'Ganeshotsav' event beginning on Saturday in an open field, marking a historic cultural Hindu event in the island nation--the festive commences shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Singapore.

Notably, PM Modi paid an official visit to Singapore on September 4-5, 2024. The visit was the fifth visit of PM Modi to Singapore.

The 'Ganeshotsav' event, as per the Indian diaspora, marks a special occasion this time as PM Modi just left Singapore a day ago after having a key visit to the country that saw an exchange of MoUs boosting bilateral ties between the two countries. The agreements encompass collaboration in digital technologies, a partnership in the semiconductor sector, joint initiatives in health and medicine, and cooperation in education and skills development.

Sachin Ganjapurkar, the President of Maharashtra Mandal in Singapore, who organised a 'Dhol' welcome during PM Modi's visit to Singapore, said, "We celebrate a five-day Ganesh Utsav in Singapore. Maharashtra Mandal has been celebrating this event here in Singapore for the last 30 years. Earlier, we used to celebrate this festival on closed premises. This is the first time when we are going to celebrate this festival in a huge 'Pandal' (a setup in an open field). However, this celebration is celebrated in India for 10 days," Ganjapurkar told ANI.

"We bring Ganesh idols from India. These idols are eco-friendly as they are made of a special clay which dissolves soon after it comes into contact with water. A three-foot lord Ganesha idol will be installed here in this 'Pandal'. This year, we expect that over 25,000 people will assemble to celebrate this event," Ganjapurkar further said.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/nepal:-hindu-women-celebrate-'teej'-offer-prayers-at-pashupatinath-temple

Shailendra Verma, an Indian national working in Singapore, spoke about the festival and said, "We observe Ganeshotsav with immense excitement and zeal, organized by the Maharashtra Mandal. This vibrant 10-day celebration is marked by high spirits. We also place an idol of Lord Ganesha in our homes. This year's festival is particularly special, as it follows PM Modi's recent visit to Singapore just a day ago," said Shailendra Verma.

Dhanshree Rahul Bhamre, another Indian national living in Singapore, originally from Pune, said that the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and is favourite among children. "I have been living in Singapore for the past 12-13 years, having moved here after marriage. I celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. It's a special time when we invite relatives to join in the festivities. It's also a favourite festival among children."

Yatin Datar, an Indian, who has been running a shop in Singapore for the last 26 years, said, "I have been operating this shop in Singapore for the past 26 years, having moved here from Pune (India). I initially started by selling 21 Lord Ganesha idols to help people celebrate the festival and stay connected with their traditions."

He added, "Now, we have been importing 400 Ganesha idols from India since last year. With numerous shops selling these idols, the total sales likely reach into the thousands in Singapore. Ganeshotsav is widely celebrated in Singapore, and this year, Maharashtra Mandal is hosting the festival in an open 'Pandal' on Serangoon Road for the first time, allowing more people to participate. The recent visit of PM Modi, who inspires many, adds an extra boost to our enthusiasm for this year's celebration."

Anannya, an eight-year-old child who visited a shop to buy a Ganesha idol, expressed her enthusiasm and said, "Every year, I buy a Lord Ganesha idol and this time I've come here with my parents to select one as well. Once we return home, we will decorate and create rangolis to celebrate the festival."

Ashwini Naik, another Indian living in Singapore, said, "Ganeshotsav is an annual celebration in Singapore, where an Indian-like atmosphere is created. This year is unique as Maharashtra Mandal has organised the event in an open space. It's a significant occasion for us as we collectively worship Lord Ganesha. This year's festival is particularly notable as it follows PM Modi's recent visit to Singapore and he signed several agreements, marking a significant development between the two countries."

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals which is celebrated for 10 days. People believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha arrived on Earth with mother and Goddess Parvati.

—ANI