Rwanda lawmakers approve peace deal with Congo to bolster regional stability

Kigali, July 31 (IANS) Rwanda's Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved a law ratifying a peace agreement with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), aimed at restoring peace and security in the Great Lakes Region.

The agreement, signed in Washington on June 27, received the backing of all 76 lawmakers present. It seeks to resolve longstanding tensions and security challenges between the two neighbouring countries.

During the parliamentary session, Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said that the deal was signed in the United States, which participated in the process, under the facilitation of Qatar and with support from the African Union.

"This is a major step towards restoring peace, security, and trust between Rwanda and the DRC," Nduhungirehe told lawmakers.

Lawmakers raised questions about the content and broader implications of the agreement. Nduhungirehe cited Rwanda's security concerns, including the burning of its embassy in Kinshasa, DR Congo's capital, as key issues that required firm guarantees from the Congolese side.

The agreement, which took effect upon signing, provides for the establishment of a joint security coordination mechanism within 30 days. It commits both parties to respect each other's territorial integrity, cease hostilities, disengage and disarm armed groups, and conditionally integrate non-state armed forces.

Other provisions include facilitating the safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons, reaffirming the mandate of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the DRC, and promoting cross-border development and regional integration.

Eastern DRC has suffered decades of conflict, worsened by the resurgence of the March 23 Movement since late 2021. Kinshasa accuses Kigali of backing the group, allegations Rwanda has repeatedly denied.

The ratified law now proceeds to the Rwandan Senate for further consideration, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on July 18, Rwanda had approved a draft law ratifying a peace agreement with the DRC.

The agreement represented a significant milestone in addressing Rwanda's security concerns, restoring peace and stability in the Great Lakes Region, and promoting regional economic integration.

