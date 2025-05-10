Recall real aggressor, India tells Afghans as it rebuts Pak's claims of missile hitting Afghanistan

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday firmly rejected Pakistan's "ludicrous claims" that Indian missiles had hit Afghanistan, calling them "totally frivolous allegations."

Speaking at a Press conference alongside Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Misri urged the Afghan people to remember which nation had repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure in their country.

"I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is that has, on multiple occasions, in just the last one-and-a-half years, targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan," Misri said, indirectly referring to Pakistan's role in destabilising Afghanistan.

He also criticised Pakistan's attempts to manipulate global perception by falsely portraying India as an aggressor and stated that Islamabad was engaged in a "desperate misinformation campaign to malign the Indian government."

Responding to statements made by the Pakistan Army's spokesperson about some public dissatisfaction in India, Misri said, "The Pakistan Army spokesman seems to take great joy at the fact that the Indian public should criticise the government of India with regard to various issues. It may be a surprise to Pakistan to see citizens criticising their own government. That is the hallmark of any open and functioning democracy. Pakistan's unfamiliarity with that should not be surprising."

Misri went on to denounce Pakistan's baseless claims that Indian missiles had been fired at a religious site. "Pakistani officials are continuing to make ludicrous claims about India firing missiles towards a gurdwara. These lame attempts to divide India are doomed to fail," he said.

His sharp remarks came a day after he had already accused Pakistan of deliberately attacking places of worship and schools belonging to minorities, attempting to pin the blame on Indian forces.

"We have seen the Pakistani side targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design. This includes gurdwaras, convents, and temples. This is a new low, even for Pakistan," Misri had said, adding that Pakistan's efforts to deceive the world with such accusations reflected its "evil design."

--IANS

sd/rad