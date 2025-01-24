Rawalpindi Residents Endure Health Crisis as Sewage Leaks into Gas Pipelines

Rawalpindi: Residents of Rawalpindi Cantonment's Tench Bhatta area are facing severe health and environmental risks due to sewage leaking into the local gas pipelines. The toxic sludge has infiltrated homes through the gas connections, resulting in environmental hazards and disrupting the gas supply, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

Residents have raised multiple complaints with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), urging swift action. Although the company has dispatched teams to address the issue, their efforts to flush out the contaminants from the pipelines have largely been ineffective, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, a resident said, "We've filed numerous complaints, but SNGPL's teams arrived a week later and left without resolving anything. The gas supply has been drastically reduced, with some areas facing almost no service."

Sidra Arsalan, another resident, expressed frustration over the ongoing issue, which has lasted for two weeks. "SNGPL came twice, removed thick black liquid mixed with sewage from the pipes, but left without any concrete solutions," she said.

Aziz Butt, a third resident, voiced concerns over the potential health risks posed by the polluted gas supply. "The foul odour and contamination are not only disrupting our gas supply but also threatening our health," he said.

SNGPL field officials confirmed the issue, stating that they are working to pinpoint where the gas pipelines and sewage systems are interconnected. "We have pressurized the lines to flush out the contaminants and will report the matter to the relevant department for further maintenance," an official said, The Express Tribune reported.

Despite these efforts, the problem persists, with many streets in Tench Bhatta still without gas. The issue is believed to be caused by ageing gas connections, which have weakened over time, allowing sewage to seep into the supply lines. The residents have called on authorities to address the crisis urgently, threatening protests outside the SNGPL office if no action is taken, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)