Proud to call ourselves Indian: Diaspora in Brazil lauds 'Operation Sindoor' outreach

Brasilia, May 31 (IANS) The Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is all set to visit Brazil as part of its global outreach mission aimed at explaining the significance of 'Operation Sindoor' and reinforcing India's message of zero tolerance towards terrorism. The Indian diaspora in Brazil is looking forward to the delegation's impending visit with enthusiasm.

The delegation of MPs is currently in Colombia, having earlier visited New York, Panama, and Guyana. It will continue to Brazil, and after that, it is scheduled to head to Washington next week to continue its campaign.

As the Indian community in Brazil awaits the delegation's arrival, Rahul Ghansola, who is originally from Uttarakhand, expressed his pride in India's strong counter-terror response.

"We are feeling very proud that our government gave a befitting response to terrorists in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. We are proud to call ourselves Indians," he told IANS.

He said, "Since Prime Minister Modi came to power, much has changed. Our armed forces have got stronger and more equipped."

Highlighting the emotional and symbolic value of the outreach, he said, "The all-party delegation's visit makes us happy. The leaders will come and put India's anti-terror stand in front of the people. This fills us with pride."

Another member of the diaspora, Ankit Rawat, said, "We feel proud that our government has taken action against the terrorists. Pakistan always sponsors and facilitates cross-border terrorism. Meanwhile, India, on the other hand, has seen continuous growth, especially under PM Modi's leadership."

"Since PM Modi came to power, he has always taken hard actions against terrorism, and the country has progressed. We are happy that development has taken place and hope it will continue to grow," he told IANS.

He added that even local citizens in Brazil have acknowledged India's strides under PM Modi's leadership.

The delegation includes a broad spectrum of political voices from across India. Alongside Congress MP Shashi Tharoor are Shambhavi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Sarfaraz Ahmad of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Milind Murli Deora of the Shiv Sena.

They are joined by BJP leaders Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya, as well as GM Harish Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party, a partner in the National Democratic Alliance.

This multiparty initiative seeks to underline India's resolute stance against cross-border terrorism, particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and was traced back to Lashkar-e-Taiba-backed outfit 'The Resistance Front' operating out of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

'Operation Sindoor' marked India's firm military response, targeting terror launchpads and high-value infrastructures across the Line of Control, exposing Pakistan's continued role in sheltering and sponsoring terrorism.

The delegation's mission is to carry this message globally and unify diaspora voices in support of the national resolve.

