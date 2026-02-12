Political parties eye power as violence, fairness concerns shadow Bangladesh polls

Dhaka, Feb 12 (IANS) With polling underway in Bangladesh for the 13th Parliamentary elections on Thursday, political parties in the fray have exuded confidence in forming a government in the violence-hit nation, while acknowledging that the fairness of thevoting might be compromised.

The National Citizens Party (NCP), a member of the Jamaat–e–Islami–led 11-party alliance, stated that the coalition is set to assume power, local media reported.

NCP convener Nahid Islam, candidate of the 11-party alliance in Dhaka-11 constituency, made the remarks after voting at AKM Rahmat Ullah University College Centre in Dhaka on Thursday morning.

Responding to a question about election expectations, he said, "If the election is fair and the people can vote without any problems, then we are on the verge of forming an 11-party coalition government."

Nahid also called on law enforcement and the administration to act against those who are attempting to exert physical force, Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily, Jugantor, reported.

Meanwhile, Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) raised grave concern over the overall electoral environment in the country, highlighting violent incidents and the extensive use of money.

Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday, Gazi Ataur Rahman, senior joint secretary of IAB, claimed that political parties like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat have not abandoned the previous electoral culture, citing threats, intimidation and attacks in various constituencies. He stated that in Barguna-1 constituency, BNP men broke an IAB worker's leg, and in Barguna-2, Jamaat workers assaulted his party members.

"At least 10 of our activists are still hospitalised due to different attacks across the constituencies,” Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Rahman as saying.

Accusing both BNP and Jamaat, he further said, "Both parties' activists are involved in the wrongdoings. In some places, they are spreading lies that the IAB has provided their support to the candidates of other parties."

IAB reportedly fielded 258 candidates across the country, none of whom have withdrawn from the electoral race.

"It's impossible that anyone expressed their support for any other candidates," Rahman stressed.

Asserting that the IAB has information indicating parties have spent a huge amount of money on voters, he said, "We urge the law enforcement agencies to play more active roles in this regard."

Last month, fissures emerged within the Jamaat alliance after coalition partner IAB announced its decision to part ways with the bloc, local media reported.

Stressing that it does not wish to engage in politics by "depending on others' favour", the IAB said that it plans to contest the next general elections independently.

Bangladesh's elections are unfolding amid escalating political conflict, with critics warning that a shift in power could fuel Islamist extremism.

