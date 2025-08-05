PM Modi welcomes Philippines President Marcos at Hyderabad House; discussions set to strengthen bilateral relations

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended a warm welcome to Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, marking a significant step in deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to social media platform 'X,' posting: “PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed President @bongbongmarcos of the Philippines at Hyderabad House. India and the Philippines share close bonds based on civilisational, historical and people-to-people connections. Comprehensive discussions aimed at further cementing our enduring friendship and strong bilateral relations lie ahead.”

Earlier in the day, President Marcos Jr was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Addressing the media after the ceremonial reception, the visiting leader described his trip as a reaffirmation of the growing and evolving partnership between India and the Philippines.

“This visit is a reaffirmation of the alliance and partnership that we are strengthening. We used to be referred to as the Asia-Pacific region, now we are referred to as the Indo-Pacific region — which is a more accurate evolution, reflecting the global nature of today’s politics, trade, and economy,” President Marcos Jr told reporters.

The Philippines President arrived in the Indian capital on Monday for a five-day State Visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. His visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and the Philippines, established in November 1949.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, received President Marcos Jr at the airport.

MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the visit, noting that it would further elevate the strong and strategic partnership between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, also called on President Marcos Jr on Monday evening.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Delighted to call on President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr of the Philippines this evening in Delhi at the start of his State Visit. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will significantly deepen our bilateral partnership.”

The Philippines President is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda, along with other key engagements in the national Capital.

Following his high-level meetings in New Delhi, President Marcos Jr will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Wednesday. He is also set to travel to Bengaluru on Thursday, where he will explore India’s technological and innovation ecosystems, before concluding his visit and returning to the Philippines.

India and the Philippines have built a multi-faceted partnership over the decades, with cooperation spanning a broad spectrum including trade and investment, Defence and maritime security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, digital technologies, agriculture, and education.

Both nations also maintain strong collaboration on regional platforms, particularly through India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

The MEA underlined that relations with the Philippines form a vital component of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and its Indo-Pacific vision.

“India’s relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of our ‘Act East’ Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and our approach to the Indo-Pacific. This visit is an opportunity for both leaders to chart the course of future cooperation and to engage on regional and global issues of mutual concern,” the MEA said in a statement.

The two leaders — PM Modi and President Marcos Jr — have met on multiple occasions at global summits.

They held brief interactions during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit in Laos in 2024, as well as during the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta in 2023. PM Modi had earlier visited the Philippines in 2017 for the 15th ASEAN-India Summit and the 12th East Asia Summit.

--IANS

jk/rad