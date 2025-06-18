PM Modi made it absolutely clear, no third-party mediation on PoK: Manjinder Sirsa

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) In a strong diplomatic assertion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated to US President Donald Trump that there will be no third-party involvement in matters related to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), said senior BJP leader and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday.

“When the Prime Minister spoke with US President Donald Trump today, he made it absolutely clear, just as he has stated repeatedly within the country, that on matters like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), there can be no third-party or foreign intervention of any kind,” Sirsa said.

He further emphasised India's tough stance on cross-border terrorism: “Our 'Operation Sindoor' is ongoing, as the Prime Minister had stated earlier as well. Today, he made it clear to President Trump that any form of terrorist attack will be treated as an act of war and will be met with immediate action by India.”

The 35-minute phone conversation between the two leaders was also confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who provided additional context.

According to Misri, PM Modi conveyed that the decision to halt military action was made through direct communication between Indian and Pakistani military channels, not via any external pressure or mediation.

“India firmly rejects any external mediation on issues related to Pakistan,” Misri added, underscoring India’s consistent position on bilateral matters.

Responding to criticism from the Congress party BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hit back strongly, stating, “Those who, during their time in power, talked about handing over Siachen to Pakistan, who suggested giving a clean chit to Pakistan after the 26/11 attacks, and who effectively gave away PoK... They have no right to speak on matters of foreign policy or national security.”

He continued, “The Congress Party should apologise to the people of the country because it has repeatedly lied. Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly told US President Donald Trump during their bilateral talks that no third country was involved in any mediation between India and Pakistan. There were no trade discussions, and it was Pakistan that pleaded for 'Operation Sindoor' to be stopped when the Indian Army was giving a strong response.”

--IANS

rs/rad