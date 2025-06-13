Philippines advises Filipinos in Israel to stay at home amid strikes

Manila, June 13 (IANS) The Philippine Embassy in Israel on Friday advised Filipinos to stay inside their homes, to be vigilant, and to seek shelter or a safe room in case a missile alert is issued by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The Embassy issued the advisory after Israel attacked Iran early Friday in air strikes that targeted the country's military installations.

"For your safety, stay alert, and keep track of urgent emergency alerts," the advisory read.

There are over 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, according to data from the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, the US Department of State took to social media and advised, "We remind US citizens in Israel and the broader Middle East region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. US citizens should know the location of the nearest shelter in the event of hostilities."

Advisory also shared some measures to take during Israel-Iran war.

"Actions to Take: Be aware of your surroundings. Avoid all demonstrations and large gatherings. Avoid all areas where there is a heavy police presence. Monitor local media. Follow the instructions of local authorities. Contact your airline directly for flight change details if your flight is affected. Exercise caution and stay alert at locations publicly associated with the United States. Keep a low profile. Enroll in the Department of State’s Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme," the advisory stated.

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv has also issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals currently in the country, urging them to stay vigilant, avoid non-essential movement, and follow local safety instructions.

In its message on social media, the Indian mission stressed the importance of caution and preparedness for Indian citizens residing or travelling in Israel.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters,” the Embassy of India in Israel wrote in a post on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday announced that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion against Iran, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel’s very survival.

--IANS

int/jk/as