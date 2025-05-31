Parliamentary delegation pay homage to Pahalgam terror attack victims at famous Catholic church in Algeria

Algiers, June 1 (IANS) The Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Baijayant Jay Panda, on Saturday (local time), paid their tribute to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by lighting candles at the iconic Basilique Notre-Dame d'Afrique (Basilica of Our Lady of Africa) in the Algerian capital.

"India stands united to combat terrorism. Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Member of Parliament, Baijayant Jay Panda, lit candles in memory of the victims of #PahalgamTerroristAttack, at the iconic Basilique Notre-Dame d'Afrique (Basilica of Our Lady of Africa) in #Algiers. #NeverForgetNeverForgive #OperationSindoor," the Indian Embassy in Algeria said on social media platform X.

"Honouring the martyrs! The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Member of Parliament, Baijayant Jay Panda, visited the iconic monument, Maqam Echahid (Martyrs Memorial) in #Algiers. The historical landmark was erected to commemorate the sacrifices made during the Algerian War of Independence. The delegation also visited the National Museum of the Moudjahid, which commemorates Algeria's struggle for liberation," the Indian Embassy in Algeria said in another social media post on X.

BJP MPs, Nishikant Dubey and Phangnon Konyak, shared the above social media post written by the Indian Embassy in Algeria on their respective official X accounts.

"India and Algeria share deep bonds of history, struggle, and resilience. Today, along with our all-party delegation, we paid tribute at the iconic Maqam Echahid (Martyrs Memorial), honoring Algeria's brave martyrs, and visited the National Museum of the Moudjahid, reflecting on Algeria's heroic fight for independence. #OperationSindoor #IndiaAgainstTerror," Baijayant Panda wrote on his official X account.

Earlier in the day, the delegation, led by BJP MP Panda, began their engagements in Algeria with a briefing by India's Ambassador to Algeria, Swati V. Kulkarni, on the North African country's approach to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor, and counter-terrorism.

India's Ambassador to Algeria highlighted cordial and friendly ties between India and Algeria, framing the context to deliver the message of India's unwavering stance on zero tolerance for terrorism.

"Advancing India's unwavering stance against terrorism and deepening India-Algeria bilateral cooperation. Our visit to Algeria commenced with an insightful briefing by Ambassador Swati V. Kulkarni, highlighting the robust India-Algeria partnership, mutual concerns over terrorism, and the powerful global resonance of #OperationSindoor. #IndiaAgainstTerror," BJP MP Rekha Sharma, a member of the all-party delegation led by fellow party leader Baijayant Panda, said on X.

"Taking forward India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and strengthening India-Algeria ties. We began engagements in Algeria with a detailed briefing by Ambassador Swati V. Kulkarni, covering the strong India-Algeria relationship, shared concerns on terrorism, and the global message of Operation Sindoor," BJP MP Panda posted on X on Saturday.

The visit marks a continuation of India's strategic outreach, conveying the nations's resolute stance on terrorism to the global community, including Algeria.

After concluding their successful engagements in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, the delegation arrived in Algeria on Friday and will hold various meetings till June 2 to garner international support against cross-border terrorism emanating from the soil of Pakistan.

"A warm welcome to all-party delegation of Members of Parliament led by Baijayant Jay Panda, upon their arrival in Algiers. Ambassador Swati V. Kulkarni received the delegation at Algiers airport along with Mourad Heraki, Director (Ceremonial), and Zineddine Goufi, Deputy Director (Asia Oceania), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria. Taking Bharat's message to the world," the Indian Embassy in Algeria posted on X.

During the course of their stay in Algeria, the members of the delegation will highlight India's decisive and resolute stance on terrorism, particularly its fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, and emphasise the importance of international collaboration on counter-terrorism.

Earlier on Friday the delegates concluded a productive visit to Saudi Arabia, reaffirming India's zero tolerance and 'New Normal' approach to terrorism.

The visit further reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Saudi Arabia in the fight against terrorism.

"Concluded a highly productive visit in Saudi Arabia, reaffirming the deep India–Saudi Arabia strategic partnership -- from defence and security to trade and counter-terrorism. Our all-party delegation conveyed India's firm zero-tolerance and New Normal approach against terrorism, and we appreciate Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Saudi-India Friendship Committee, for his warm send-off," BJP MP Panda posted on X.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, includes BJP MPs -- Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak and Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, and former Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

The outreach is taking place in the immediate aftermath of the horrendous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and subsequent developments to foster global cooperation in countering terrorism.

