Panama President backs India's fight against terrorism during Shashi Tharoor-led delegation visit

Panama City, May 29 (IANS) Panama President Jose Raul Mulino Quintero on Thursday (Indian time) extended his support and understanding of India's resolute stand against terrorism during a meeting with an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The meeting took place at the Presidential Palace in Panama City and marked a key moment in India's global outreach to garner international backing in the fight against cross-border terrorism.

"The Indian delegation had a constructive and productive discussion with the President of Panama, Jose Raul Mulino Quintero, at his palace this afternoon. The President graciously expressed his understanding and support for India's fight against terrorism," Tharoor posted on X.

Reflecting a broad national consensus on the issue, the delegation included parliamentarians from across party lines -- Shambhavi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Sarfaraz Ahmad of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Milind Murli Deora of the Shiv Sena, and BJP leaders Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Tejasvi Surya, along with GM Harish Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party.

In addition to the meeting with the President, the delegation held discussions with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha and Vice-Minister Carlos Hoyos. Key topics included Operation Sindoor and India's determination to counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"Had an excellent and constructive conversation with Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha at his Ministry today, followed by discussions over lunch. He was accompanied by several of his colleagues, including Vice-Minister Carlos Hoyos, as well as two MPs -- a tribute to the regard in which India is held here," Tharoor noted on X.

"A fruitful meeting of Indian Parliamentary delegation with the President of Panama Jose Raul Mulino at Presidential Palace in Panama City. FM Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez and senior officials were present. President underlined Panama's support for India and opposition to terrorism," posted former Indian diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu, also a part of the delegation, following the meetings.

As part of the visit, the delegation paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by laying floral offerings at his bust at the University of Panama and planting a mango sapling in his memory. Members of the Indian diaspora were also present during the tribute ceremony and engaged with the delegation.

National Assembly President Dana Castaneda, who met the delegation earlier, also affirmed Panama's support for India's efforts.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, she said, "The message, which they have conveyed, has been very clearly understood by us. Panama wants to stand with India in this campaign for peace, and we hope that we can defeat terrorism."

The delegation's visit to Panama marked the third leg of Shashi Throor-led parliamentarians who are a part of India's global outreach campaign following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

The ongoing international mission is aimed at reinforcing India's message of zero tolerance for terrorism and building global consensus on counterterrorism efforts.

