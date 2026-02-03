Pakistan's suppression of press freedom and dissent raises global concern: Report

Athens, Feb 3 (IANS) Journalists and media organisations across Pakistan have faced mounting pressures in recent years, including legal cases, threats, and constraints on reporting. Critics argue that the frequent use of counterterrorism laws by the Pakistani authorities in cases related to speech and political commentary blurs the line between legitimate national security concerns and the silencing of dissent, a report said on Tuesday.

According to a report in Greek City Times, the recent conviction of journalists, social media commentators, and former military officers on charges of “digital terrorism” in Pakistan comes amid growing scrutiny of press freedom and civic space across the country.

“In early January 2026, a judgment by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad handed multiple life sentences to seven journalists, social media commentators, and former military officers on charges of “digital terrorism” related to their alleged roles in the unrest that erupted on May 9, 2023, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the report detailed.

“The convictions, delivered in absentia, triggered a wave of criticism from press freedom advocates and human rights organisations, intensifying concerns about due process, judicial independence, and the future of independent expression in Pakistan,” it mentioned

The report said that several international human rights bodies and press freedom advocates expressed grave concerns, arguing that the legal process raises serious questions about “due process, transparency, and fundamental rights” in Pakistan.

It highlighted that the International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) submitted a statement to United Nations mechanisms raising “serious concern” about the conduct of proceedings in the Pakistani court, saying the accused were not properly notified of charges and were denied access to evidence or meaningful opportunities to defend themselves.

“IHRF highlighted that such actions could undermine constitutional guarantees and Pakistan’s obligations under international law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). The foundation further noted that these convictions occurred amid broader constitutional changes in Pakistan that critics say weaken judicial independence and tilt the balance of power toward military authority,” the report noted.

Civil liberties advocates — including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) — the report said, have long warned that such cases in Pakistan may be aimed at punishing critical reporting rather than addressing genuine counterterrorism efforts.

CPJ Asia programme coordinator Beh Lih Yi previously called on the Pakistani authorities to drop investigations and put an end to what the organisation described as ‘relentless intimidation and censorship’ of the media.

Highlighting the wider abuses across Pakistan, the report further said, “Beyond the life sentences, broader crackdowns following the May 2023 unrest have resulted in hundreds of criminal cases and arrests of political activists and dissenters under anti-terrorism laws or military-linked judicial processes.”

