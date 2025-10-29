Pakistan's Lahore continues to remain world's most polluted city

Islamabad, Oct 29 (IANS) Pakistan's Lahore continues to remain at the top of global pollution charts with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of more than 300 according to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir as smog covered the region on Wednesday, local media reported.

Lahore recorded an AQI of 563 at around 10:30 am, placing it in the "Hazardous" category and the city's main pollutant, PM2.5, stood at 357, Pakistan-based The News International reported. Along with Lahore, Pakistan's Karachi also featured in the top 10 most polluted cities globally. The city stood at the seventh spot in the list with an AQI recorded at 154.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad region of Punjab recorded an AQI of 1037 and PM2.5 at 595.2 — 119 times above the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. The AQI recorded in these regions showcase the scale of the ongoing air quality crisis in Pakistan. Multan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital Peshawar reported an AQI of 292 and 290 respectively.

The Punjab government has enforced an 'emergency plan' to tackle pollution, which includes action against farm fires, smoke-emitting vehicles and using anti-smog guns in polluted regions, The News International reported. Anti-smog guns are being used at identified hotspots in Lahore to reduce particulate pollution. However, experts have suggested that meaningful improvement requires long-term regional cooperation and stringent emissions control.

Health experts have urged people to wear masks and protective googles when going outdoors to reduce exposure to toxic air, leading Pakistani news outlet Samaa TV reported. They warned that prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels can lead to people facing respiratory problems, throat irritation, and eye infections, especially among children and the elderly. Authorities have advised people to minimise outdoor activities and keeping windows closed, especially during morning and evening hours when smog density is at its peak.

Despite authorities claims of implementing measures to combat the worsening smog, violations of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) continue in the region. Several smoke-emitting brick kilns continue to operate in Batapur and other Lahore suburbs, emitting dense fumes into the air. Trucks which carry construction materials also move on the road without tarpaulins, further increasing pollution levels.

--IANS

akl/as