Pakistani forces forcibly disappear four more civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Jan 24 (IANS) At least four Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared in Balochistan by Pakistani forces this week, according to human rights organisations.

Read More

These latest incidents come against the backdrop of a growing wave of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings across the province.

Condemning the incident, the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) mentioned that 29-year-old Irfan, a shopkeeper and resident of Killi Qambrani region in provincial capital Quetta, was taken from his home on January 22 by Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

“This act has caused severe distress to his family and reflects the continued misuse of power in Balochistan. Enforced disappearances violate fundamental rights and international law,” the rights body stated.

Meanwhile, the BVJ mentioned that two brothers, Balach Hassan and Ehsan Hassan, were abducted from their home in the Kohsar Bazaar area in Gwadar district of the province, around midnight on January 22, during an operation carried out by Pakistani security personnel. Since then, it said, their whereabouts remain unknown.

The rights body demanded the immediate disclosure of the brothers’ whereabouts and their safe release, stressing that the Pakistani authorities must be held accountable and the unlawful practice of enforced disappearances must end.

Highlighting atrocities against civilians in Balochistan, Paank, the Baloch National Movement’s Human Rights Department on Friday condemned the enforced disappearance of 36-year-old Muhammad Hassan, a religious cleric and resident of Killi Qambrani in Quetta, by Pakistani forces on January 22.

According to the rights body, the abduction was carried out by personnel of the FC and the Pakistani Ministry of Interior.

Stressing that this is the second time Hasan has been subjected to enforced disappearance, Paank expressed grave concern over his repeated targeting and held the Pakistani authorities responsible for his safety and well-being.

Earlier on Thursday, human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that Noman, a resident of Mand area in Kech district of Balochistan, was extrajudicially killed after being forcibly disappeared for nearly two months by Pakistani armed forces.

It added that his lifeless body was discovered in the Tump region in Kech, bearing clear and visible signs of extreme torture and direct fire shots.

According to the BYC, his family members disclosed that the Pakistani army and Frontier Constabulary illegally detained Noman from a picnic point on November 19, 2025. His friend Ismail was extrajudicially killed at the spot.

--IANS

scor/sd/