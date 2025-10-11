Pakistani forces continue crackdown on civilians in Balochistan

Quetta, Oct 11 (IANS) Several Baloch civilians have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces as the cycle of persecution continues amid a surge in enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture across the province, said leading human rights organisations.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, expressed grave concern over the forcible disappearance of minor student Khudadad Baloch, a resident of Mand in Kech district in the province. Khudad was abducted by Pakistani forces from Zarrenbog village in Kech along with three others on October 8.

Condemning the incident, another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said, “This case reflects a persistent and alarming pattern in Balochistan, where civilians, including students, are subjected to enforced disappearances, unlawful detentions, and intimidation by state authorities,” The rights body said that such practices create fear and silence dissent, eroding basic human rights protections.

The human rights bodies urged the Government of Pakistan to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Khudadad Baloch, ensure his safe release, and end the practice of enforced disappearances. It also called on the authorities to conduct an impartial and transparent investigation and hold those responsible to account.

Meanwhile, highlighting another incident of enforced disappearances, Paank stated that on the night of October 10, Abdul Sattar and Muhammad Hasil, both residents of Srinkan in Turbat city of the province, were forcibly disappeared from the Raees Goth area in Karachi by the Pakistan Army. Both men are overseas workers employed in the United Arab Emirates who have recently returned home.

Raising concern, the rights body BVJ said, "Their abduction reflects the growing pattern of enforced disappearances where Baloch civilians, including returnees from abroad, are targeted without any due process.”

The BVJ held the Pakistani authorities fully responsible for their safety and demanded their immediate release, calling the ongoing impunity for such crimes a grave violation of international human rights law.

Additionally, Paank stated that on September 30, another Baloch civilian, Noor Jaan, a resident of Parwar in Awaran district, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces. Noor Jaan, a labourer by profession, was taken without any legal warrant or explanation.

Earlier this week, Shalee Baloch, the Central Organiser of the Baloch Women Forum (BWF), stated that a protest rally was organised in the Awaran city of Balochistan, where the people chanted vibrant slogans against the enforced disappearances of the Baloch youths, Sagheer Baloch and Iqrar Jangiyan. Both Sagheer and Iqrar were abducted on June 11 by the Pakistani forces from Ormara in the Gwadar district of the province

“Enforced disappearances have not only traumatised the Baloch national present, but are largely influencing the safe and bright future of the society where young and fresh minds, alongside the experienced aged ones, are bearing unjustified torture behind the state’s illegal prisons,” Shalee said in a post on X.

