Pakistan: Torrential rains affect over 1.46 million people

Islamabad, Aug 30 (IANS) As Pakistan's Punjab province battles one of the worst flooding in decades, at least 28 more people have been killed due to flash floods and urban inundation triggered by torrential monsoon rains, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the data from Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), more than 1.46 million people in 1,769 mouzas have been affected by the raging flood in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts another spell of heavy downpour accompanied by wind and thunderstorms on Saturday across several regions.

It cautioned that flash floods, urban flooding, and landslides could hit Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Islamabad, and the Potohar region, while northeastern Balochistan, southeastern Sindh, and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to be hit by evening downpours.

The PMD warned that intense rainfall could cause floods in streams and nullahs in northern KP, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and northeast Punjab. Additionally, the low-lying areas in cities Lahore, Gujranwala, and Sialkot are at risk of urban flooding. Landslides and mudslides could also block roads in the hilly region of KP and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading Pakistani daily 'Express Tribune' reported.

The PDMA also cautioned of a looming threat in Okara and Sahiwal, warning that Ravi's rising surge could inundate Sadani within 36 hours. "When the water level is high at Balloki, problems will arise on the drain dyke," the authority warned.

As torrential monsoon rains continue to lash Pakistan, three of the major rivers in Punjab, including Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej, have reached "super flood" stage and overflowed simultaneously for the first time in the country’s history.

Reports suggest that officials have deliberately breached the RRA-1 embankment to shield Kasur city from flooding as the River Sutlej has swelled to a record level since 1955.

On Friday, rising flood water struck the country's second biggest city, Lahore, and threatened to submerge the major town of Jhang, as the region faced its worst flooding in almost 40 years.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced a flood warning for the Chenab River at Head Marala in Punjab’s Sialkot district, sending out alerts via SMS to mobile phone users. The authority flagged high flood risk at Marala, Khanki, and Qadirabad headworks, advising residents to stay prepared for any emergency.

