Pakistan: Rights group reports fresh enforced disappearances of two youth in Balochistan

Quetta, Nov 28 (IANS) Another two Baloch youth were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, amid a growing wave of enforced disappearances across the province, a leading human rights organisation said on Friday.

Human rights body Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) mentioned that Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel detained two young brothers, Sata Deen Bugti and Fazal Deen Bugti, from the Matt area of Sui in Dera Bugti district. According to the family, both were taken into custody during a raid and then moved to an unknown location.

“The family stated that they have no information about the condition or location of the two brothers. They fear for their safety and have urged rights groups to highlight the case. The sudden detention has created serious distress for the family,” the BVJ mentioned.

The rights body condemned the incident and called for the immediate release of Sata Deen Bugti and Fazal Deen Bugti. It stressed that the ongoing pattern of enforced disappearances demands urgent attention from international human rights bodies.

Highlighting the atrocities in Balochistan, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that another Baloch civilian was extrajudicially killed by Pakistani forces.

The latest act of brutality comes against the backdrop of a continuing cycle of persecution marked by a surge in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture across the province.

According to the BYC, 26-year-old Muhammad Allam, a resident of the Grisha region in Khuzdar district, was shot dead by Pakistan-backed armed groups. He was travelling to Rowaath, a nearby village along the Mashky bypass road, to visit his father-in-law’s family when masked gunmen opened direct fire, killing him on the spot.

Citing eyewitnesses, the BYC said that Muhammad Allam was deliberately targeted by Pakistani military-sponsored armed groups. He was the sole provider for his family, which included a disabled brother, an elderly father, and young children.

“The killing of Muhammad Allam is part of a broader pattern of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and systematic violence carried out across Balochistan by Pakistani-backed militias. These incidents continue to expose the ongoing human rights crisis faced by unarmed civilians throughout the region,” BYC stated.

--IANS

int/scor/rs