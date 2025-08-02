Pakistan rights body condemns terror charges against 7-year-old boy in Balochistan

Islamabad, Aug 2 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned the registration of terrorism charges against a seven-year-old boy in Balochistan, calling the move a “grave violation of human rights” and a disturbing reflection of the misuse of anti-terror laws in the country.

“In Turbat, Balochistan, registering an FIR under terrorism clauses against a 7-year-old minor is highly condemnable and a severe violation of human rights. This step is not only contrary to the spirit of the law but also a blatant violation of national and international obligations regarding the protection of children,” read a statement issued by the HRCP.

“This incident occurred when an innocent child uploaded a video on YouTube that included a speech by human rights activist Gulzar Dost. Labeling the mere sharing of a video as terrorism is an example of the unbalanced use of state power,” the statement added.

The human rights body demanded immediate cancellation of this baseless FIR, protection of the child and his family from harassment, and training to law enforcement agencies on children's rights. Additionally, it called for ensuring the strict implementation of child protection laws regarding cases involving children.

The HRCP appealed to the Government of Balochistan, the Ministry of Human Rights, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, and the Pakistan Commission for Human Rights to take immediate notice.

Earlier on Wednesday, the HRCP expressed deep concern over the ongoing prosecution of underage children who have been subjected to trial under terrorism laws in the country's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for the past year.

The rights body detailing the list of the children appealed to immediately halt the trial of juvenile defendants in the ATC and transfer the case to the Juvenile Court.

“It is deeply troubling and incomprehensible that, despite clear evidence of being minors, these children are being tried under anti-terrorism laws. Such judicial proceedings not only violate the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018, of Pakistan, but also trample upon the fundamental human rights and constitutional protections afforded to children,” the HRCP stated.

