Pakistan Punjab's monsoon death toll rises to 166, heavy rains lash several cities in province

Lahore, Aug 10 (IANS) The monsoon death toll in Punjab province of Pakistan climbed to 166 on Saturday after two more fatalities were reported from Sialkot and Jhelum, as another spell of torrential rain swept across several cities in the province.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Sialkot recorded the heaviest rainfall at 78mm, followed by Lahore at 43.4mm and Gujranwala at 36.8mm. Other recorded figures included Chakwal (23mm), Attock (13.6mm), Mangla (12.2mm), Gujrat (10.6mm), Narowal (5mm), Rawalakot (4mm), Islamabad Airport (3.9mm), and Mandi Bahauddin (0.5mm), reported Pakistan’s Dawn News.

While hot and humid conditions are expected to persist across most of Punjab, the PMD has forecast isolated rain-wind/thundershowers for Sunday in northeastern parts of the province, the Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and surrounding hilly areas.

Provincial authorities, citing data released on August 8, confirmed 164 deaths and 82 injuries related to monsoon incidents this season. In addition, 121 livestock have perished, and 216 houses have been destroyed across Punjab.

In the provincial capital Lahore, rainfall began at 1.30 p.m. and lasted until 4.30 p.m. The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) reported the highest rainfall in the city at Pani Wala Talab (86mm), followed closely by Farrukhabad (85mm), Lakshmi Chowk (83mm), and Nishtar Town (81mm). Other affected areas included Gulberg (60mm), Chowk Nakhuda (57mm), Iqbal Town (45mm), Johar Town (44mm), and Samanabad (43mm), while lesser rainfall was recorded in Gulshan-i-Ravi, Qurtaba Chowk, Jail Road, and Tajpura.

Water accumulation was reported in several localities, including Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Peco Road, Township, Green Town, Factory Area, Muslim Town, and Garden Town. Flooding at Nishtar Park Sports Complex led to the cancellation of the ‘Independence Family Fun Race’ that was scheduled for Saturday evening.

Electricity supply was disrupted in many parts of Lahore, with over 120 feeders tripping due to the downpour.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning for low-level flooding in several rivers. As of the latest update, Tarbela Dam is at 96 per cent capacity, with a water level of 1,546 feet, while Mangla Dam is 63 per cent full at 1,205.25 feet.

Low-level flooding has been reported at Chashma Barrage on the Indus River. However, other major barrages, including Tarbela, Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri, continue to show normal flow levels. The Jhelum, Sutlej, and Kabul Rivers are also flowing within expected limits.

The Ravi River is experiencing minor flooding in the Basantar Nullah, though its main course remains unaffected. Meanwhile, no flood risk has been reported from hill torrents in the Koh-i-Suleman range and Dera Ghazi Khan Division, which remain dry.

With the monsoon season at its peak, the PDMA’s Director General has urged the public to exercise extreme caution near water bodies. Section 144 has been imposed along rivers, canals and streams, strictly prohibiting swimming or bathing to avoid accidents.

Authorities have assured that all necessary emergency arrangements are in place, and residents in low-lying areas are advised to remain vigilant for further updates.

