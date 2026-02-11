Pakistan PM didn't attend single sitting of latest National Assembly session: Report

Islamabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Elected lawmakers in Pakistan seem to be detached from their most basic responsibility of attending parliament when the country is grappling with economic recovery and political polarisation. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari did not attend a single sitting during the 23rd session of the National Assembly, a report has highlighted.

According to a latest report by Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) - the first-ever network of civil society networks in Pakistan dedicated to strengthening democracy - on the 23rd session of the National Assembly, 276 out of 332 Members of Pakistan's National Assembly (MNAs) missed at least one sitting between January 12-22. Furthermore, only 56 members - only 17 per cent - attended all sittings of the National Assembly, an editorial in Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune detailed.

"Chronic absenteeism hollowing out this process makes a mockery of representative democracy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not attend a single sitting. Neither did PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. When those at the apex of power treat parliament as optional, it sends a clear message down the ranks that accountability can wait. The sitting with the highest turnout - 222 MNAs - was a private members' day when bills of interest were passed," The Express Tribune stated.

Lawmakers, it appears, are more motivated to be present at assembly when legislation is as per their own interests than when routine governance or executive oversight is at stake. According to the editorial, FAFEN's call to strengthen the committee system by operationalising Article 66 of the Constitution is timely. Parliamentary committees in the absence of enabling legislation under Article 66(3) remain symbolic and incapable to exercise real oversight

Meanwhile, people watching from the sidelines when asked to tighten their belts have right to expect diligence from the lawmakers they have elected. Continuous absenteeism, particularly by senior leaders and ministers, takes away state's moral authority to demand sacrifice from its citizens, according to the editorial in The Express Tribune. Pakistan's parliament must implement strict attendance rules with penalties going beyond token deductions.

