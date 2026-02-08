Pakistan detains 180 Baloch people after deadly clashes

Quetta, Feb 8 (IANS) Days after intense clashes between Baloch insurgents and Pakistani security forces, authorities in Islamabad have initiated a large-scale crackdown across Balochistan, detaining at least 180 individuals, according to local media reports on Sunday.

Read More

Officials stated that approximately 180 suspects were taken into custody during coordinated security operations conducted by the Frontier Corps and police following attacks in several cities across Balochistan.

According to Pakistan’s leading daily Dawn, security forces also recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition during these operations.

Security actions, which reportedly began last Saturday, have led to claims by Pakistani authorities that at least 216 Baloch rebels were killed during the operations. However, several media reports have also suggested that a number of civilians have lost their lives during the ongoing security campaign.

In a statement issued to the media on February 6, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said that the organisation had successfully achieved its “predefined objectives” during the recent series of attacks.

He described the campaign as targeting 14 cities across Balochistan and characterised it as the “largest, most intense and most organised military operation” conducted by the group to date, according to a report by The Balochistan Post.

According to the statement, Baloch fighters carried out coordinated attacks across multiple locations and, in certain areas, managed to establish control over security posts, military installations and sections of urban regions.

The spokesperson claimed that in several cities, BLA units retained their positions for as long as six consecutive days, which he described as forcing Pakistani security forces into a “sustained retreat.”

He further stated that the developments resulted in what the group considered political, psychological and military setbacks for the state.

The BLA spokesperson also claimed that 93 Baloch fighters were killed during the course of the operation. According to the group, those killed included 50 members of the Majeed Brigade, 26 from the Fateh Squad and 17 from the Special Tactical Operations Squad.

He added that all major operational units of the organisation were involved in the campaign, including the three groups mentioned, as well as ZIRAB, which the BLA describes as its intelligence wing, and Hakkal, identified as its media wing.

The statement further alleged that more than 362 personnel from Pakistani security forces were killed during the clashes.

The spokesperson claimed that the casualties included members of the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, police personnel and individuals he described as belonging to state-backed armed groups.

Amid the deteriorating security situation, authorities in Noshki have imposed a daily curfew from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. Officials said announcements regarding the curfew were also made through mosque loudspeakers to ensure residents were aware of the restrictions.

Noshki has remained under significant strain for several days, with schools and government offices largely shut and routine public activity disrupted. Officials indicated that the curfew is likely to further restrict movement as security forces continue their operations in the region, The Balochistan Post reported.

Residents and local officials also reported that mobile internet services have been completely suspended in Quetta and several other parts of Balochistan amid the ongoing security situation. Rail services in certain areas were also reportedly halted as authorities intensified security measures.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government on Tuesday warned of possible legal action against relatives of individuals suspected of involvement in armed activities, a move that has drawn attention amid an already tense atmosphere in the province.

Human rights organisations and local activists have repeatedly expressed concern over such measures, noting that similar actions have been reported in the past.

They have highlighted instances where relatives and family members of individuals accused of involvement in Baloch armed groups were allegedly detained or forcibly disappeared, particularly in cases related to suicide attacks.

Reports have also surfaced in recent years involving relatives of commanders and members associated with the Baloch pro-independence organisation Baloch Liberation Army, according to The Balochistan Post.

One such case involves the brother of BLA leader Bashir Zeb, who was reported missing last year after allegedly being taken from Quetta, where he was employed. Authorities have not issued any public statement regarding the incident.

--IANS

sd/