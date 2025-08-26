Pakistan: Death toll in relentless rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climbs to 406

Islamabad, Aug 26 (IANS) As many as 406 people have been killed and 245 injured in rainfall and flash floods across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) since June 26, as the torrential rainfall continues to wreak havoc in Pakistan, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the death toll included 167 women and 108 children.

The PDMA stated in a factsheet that 245 people have sustained injuries in various incidents across the province, including 121 men, 92 women, and 32 children.

It further reported that the Buner district has been the worst affected by the flooding, with the death toll rising to 237, while 128 people were injured in the disaster-affected district.

Additionally, the flooding and rain-related incidents have claimed several lives in various districts across the province, including 42 in Swabi, 36 in Shangla, 25 in Mansehra, 22 in Bajaur, and 20 in Swat, reports leading Pakistani media ARY News.

Additionally, heavy rainfall and flooding caused widespread destruction to 2810 properties in KP, including 2136 houses partially damaged and 674 structures completely destroyed.

The PDMA further reported that flooding caused severe destruction in Buner, damaging a total of 1469 houses.

Furthermore, 324 educational institutions were impacted during the recent rainfall, including 18 schools completely damaged and 306 others partially damaged.

Heavy rainfall and flash floods killed 5916 livestock in the province, the PDMA mentioned.

Local media on Monday reported that at least 788 people have lost their lives and more than 1,000 others have sustained injuries as relentless monsoon rainfall continues to batter Pakistan since June 26.

According to figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the death toll includes 200 children, 117 women, and 471 men, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Punjab recorded 165 fatalities, K-P reported the highest with 469 deaths, followed by Sindh with 51, Balochistan with 24, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan with 45, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with 23, and Islamabad with eight.

