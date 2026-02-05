Pakistan: Child sexual abuse rampant in online and physical spaces

Islamabad, Feb 5 (IANS) Child sexual abuse remains rampant in Pakistan, especially in online and physical spaces. Recently, the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) uncovered a major network involved in the sexual exploitation of children through blackmail, a report has revealed.

A prime suspect was arrested as part of the operation uncovering more than 600 obscene videos of children. The incident has sparked questions about the proliferation of such depraved people in online spaces — spaces that can be accessed by children and predators, an editorial in leading Pakistani daily 'The Express Tribune' detailed.

"What measures has the government put in place to ensure the protection of our children? Who, if anyone, is making sure parents are informed enough to know what to look for when trying to protect them? What, if any, conversations are taking place to figure out how to uncover possibly more such networks? These are questions every citizen deserves answers to, but it seems there are none. Child sexual abuse is rampant in Pakistan not just in online spaces but in physical spaces as well. When physical traces of sexual crime are rarely caught and prosecuted, what hope is there for catching people who can easily hide their identities and locations online?," it mentioned further.

Some nations in the world have banned social media for minors while others have put digital safety at the center of their curriculum. According to the Express Tribune editorial, Pakistan needs to implement a practical approach instead of simply depending on individual protection.

In September 2025, a report revealed that Pakistan witnessed a 20 per cent increase in reported Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) cases between January-June 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

As many as 1956 cases were reported in the first six months of 2025, which included 605 abductions, 192 missing children, 950 CSA cases, and 34 instances of child or compensation marriages, according to Sahil's Cruel Numbers report.

"Deep-rooted stigma, fear of retaliation, and entrenched inefficiencies within law enforcement ensure that countless cases remain hidden. Families often choose silence over seeking justice, knowing that the system designed to protect their children may instead re-traumatise them," a report in Greek City Times detailed while citing the data from Islamabad-based Sahil which has been working since 1996 on child protection, especially against child sexual abuse, in Pakistan.

"The reasons behind the reported surge are multifaceted. Part of the increase stems from improved reporting mechanisms and awareness campaigns led by NGOs such as Sahil and VoicePK.net, alongside heightened media attention that encourages families to come forward. Yet these improvements in visibility do not fully explain the rising prevalence of abuse. Socioeconomic pressures — including rising inflation, unemployment, and pervasive poverty — have rendered children in low-income households particularly vulnerable. These vulnerabilities are compounded by digital exposure, as children encounter predatory threats on social media and other online platforms," it added.

