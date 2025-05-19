Pakistan: Car bomb targets Frontier Corps, leaves several people dead in Balochistan

Quetta, May 19 (IANS) A car bomb explosion in Gulistan Area of Qila Abdullah, a border area of Pakistan's Balochistan province with Afghanistan, has killed at least four people and injured more than 20 others, eight of them critically injured.

The explosion occurred in Jabbar commercial market situated on the Quetta–Chaman National Highway in Gulistan town, adjacent to the fort of Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC).

As per details, the massive explosion destroyed many shops and vehicles parked in the area and walls of the FC Fort were also damaged. Locals said that many shops in the market also caught fire.

Sources stated that the target of the attack was also a tribal warlord Faizullah Ghabizai, a pro-government leader, who was present in the market when the car bomb exploded. However, Ghabizai remained safe while one of his guards was killed and others were injured in the explosion.

"Apparently, the attackers wanted to target the back wall of the FC fort located adjacent to the commercial market. After the huge blast, security forces engaged in heavy exchange of fire with the attackers," said Muhammad Riaz Dawar, Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah.

"An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was fitted in the car and was used for the explosion. It seems like the car was detonated with a remote control," he added.

The banned terror outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack on the FC Fort and the levies are investigating into the incident while security in and around Qila Abdullah and Chaman has been beefed up.

Analysts say that there is a clear coordination between the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have intensified their attacks in the recent past.

"TTP footprints deep inside Balochistan re-establish the fact that both TTP and the BLA are in allegiance and operating in coordination against the Pakistani security forces. We also have seen the other separatist groups in Sindh province - including the Sindh Desh Revolution Army which has connections with the BLA and TTP - starting to carry out targetted killings in areas bordered with India," said analyst Qamar Cheema.

"Pakistan has repeatedly stated that these militant groups are getting all the support and facilitation from Afghanistan," he added.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has intensified its attacks on security forces in the province. Social media campaigns have also been launched by the BLA-led groups, calling for what they term as liberation from Pakistan and expressing allegiance with India.

--IANS

int/hamza/as