Pakistan: 71 dead in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since late June

Islamabad, Aug 6 (IANS) At least 71 people have been killed and 86 others injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the start of the monsoon season in late June, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) revealed in its latest figures, on Wednesday. The deceased, reported local media citing the latest figures shared by the PDMA, include 40 children, 17 men and 14 women.

Monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Pakistan since June, triggering deadly floods, landslides and displacement, especially in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas. The highest number of fatalities during heavy rains were reported in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 22 people lost their lives, Pakistan's leading daily 'Dawn' reported.

Majority of deaths occurred due to floods, landslides and infrastructure collapse, as detailed in the PDMA report. As many as 17 people, mostly tourists, went missing on June 27 after flash floods swept areas of Swat and Malakand divisions, PDMA said. Four people were rescued, bodies of 12 people was recovered while dead body of one person remains missing, the PDMA said. The delay in rescue efforts sparked public outcry in Pakistan.

The deaths were recorded in Swat (22), Abbotabad (5), Malakand (5), Buner (4), Charsadda (3), Upper Dir (3), Mansehra (3), Khyber (3), Bajaur (3), Lakki Marwat (3), Torghar (2), Battagram (2), Hangu (2), Shangla (2), Lower Kohistan (2), Karak (1) Kohat (1), Haripur (1), Upper Kohistan (1) and Nowshera (1).

As many as 86 people were also injured in rain-related incidents in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Those injured included 38 men, 33 children and 15 women. According to the report, 358 houses have been damaged since the monsoon season started. Out of these, 54 were destroyed completely. The highest number of houses were destroyed in Swat with 63, followed by 38 in Karak and 22 in Buner. A total of 142 cattle perished in rain-related incidents.

On Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's PDMA instructed the district administrations and other relevant organisations to remain on high alert as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more intermittent to heavy rains, wind, and thunderstorms across the province from August 4-7.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a flood alert for several regions in the country, local media reported on Wednesday. The warning comes as an intensifying monsoon system is expected to affect the upper and central regions of Pakistan from August 5-8.

Additionally, the combined influence of penetrating monsoon currents and a westerly trough over northern Pakistan is expected to trigger heavy downpours during this period. The water levels are expected to rise in all major rivers of the country, including the Indus, Chenab, and Ravi, with tributaries of Ravi and Chenab likely to reach medium flood levels.

On the other hand, Tarbela, Guddu, and Sukkur Barrages are currently at low flood stage, but persistent rain could push Chashma and Taunsa towards low flood levels as well. Furthermore, River Kabul at Nowshera, River Swat, and Panjkora with their associated streams and nullahs may witness a rise in water level due to continuous rainfall in their catchment areas, The Express Tribune reported.

