Pak: Christian priest urges govt's action against Zakir Naik who "openly questioned" their faith

Sahiwal [Pakistan]: Reverend Azad Marshall, President Bishop of the Synod, the Church of Pakistan, has written a letter to Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari expressing his concerns regarding remarks made by controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik about the Christian community and their beliefs during his recent visit as a state guest to the country.

Naik's visit, which concluded last week, included several public speeches and private discussions, as reported by Dawn.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn, Marshall states, "Dr. Zakir Naik's public addresses have caused significant distress within our Christian community, as he openly questioned the authenticity of our faith, discredited our sacred texts, and made statements that undermine the beliefs of Christian pastors and scholars."

The letter emphasises that Naik's remarks not only caused "religious offence but also undermined the national pride of all Pakistanis, regardless of their faith." The letter also criticises the Pakistani government for failing to formally express regret regarding Naik's comments, which has "further intensified the sense of marginalization" felt by the Christian community, despite the government's repeated assurances of upholding religious harmony and mutual respect for all.

In his letter, Marshall urges the government to take immediate and effective steps "to prevent such divisive and harmful" incidents, especially those occurring under state sponsorship, from happening in the future.

According to the report, he references Quaid-e-Azam's significant speech to the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan in 1947, asserting that Naik "disrespected" the founding father's vision during his public events as a state guest.

"Dr. Zakir Naik made his remarks in public forums where our pastors and scholars were not given the opportunity to properly respond or clarify the misinformation stemming from his misguided views," Dr Marshall added.

He further stated that, as citizens of Pakistan, the fundamental rights of minorities are guaranteed under Article 20 of the Constitution, which asserts, "Every citizen shall have the right to profess, practice, and propagate his religion."

He also referenced Article 36, which "requires the state to protect the legitimate rights of minorities." Dr Marshall called on President Zardari to take serious measures to ensure that these constitutional rights are upheld and not infringed upon by anyone.

The plight of minorities in Pakistan has been worsening in recent years. Reports highlight severe issues, including religious violence, with accusations of blasphemy often leading to violent repercussions.

—ANI