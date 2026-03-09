Oppn confused despite Jaishankar’s statement on West Asia crisis: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday said the government had already clarified India’s position on the evolving West Asia crisis, noting that External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, had given a detailed statement in Parliament covering issues ranging from the safety of Indians in the region to the country’s energy security, while accusing the Opposition of remaining confused over its stand on the issue.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said that in the present global circumstances, the steps taken by India for the welfare and safety of Indians both within the country and abroad had already been explained in detail by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

“In today’s global circumstances, the steps India has taken for Indians both inside and outside the country were elaborated by the Foreign Minister in a detailed statement, covering everything from our energy security to the welfare of the people,” he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Opposition did not even know what stand it wanted to take. According to him, the Opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against the Speaker but was now avoiding discussion on the matter.

“Unfortunately, the Opposition does not even know what it is supposed to do. They have a pending motion, a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, and when it comes to starting discussion on it, they have shown themselves to be incapable, illogical, and lacking facts,” Thakur claimed.

“They are not discussing that issue now; instead, they are putting forward a new demand and seeking a new debate. We have never seen such an ineffective, illogical, and factless Opposition that appears so confused,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that Jaishankar had clearly explained India’s position on the geopolitical situation and emphasised the importance of national unity during the global crises.

“When there are geopolitical tensions or a war, what should any Indian do — whether in the Opposition or the ruling party? One should create a sense of confidence and rally with the nation,” he said, adding that India’s diplomatic approach of not taking sides in conflicts between other countries reflected the success of its foreign policy.

BJP MP Hema Malini also praised the minister’s statement in the Rajya Sabha, saying it addressed the situation comprehensively.

“The Foreign Minister gave a statement, and it was very good, addressing all the problems and how to solve them. However, the Opposition was not ready to listen at all,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar briefed the Rajya Sabha on the evolving situation in West Asia and outlined the government’s position on the crisis. He informed the House that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was closely monitoring the developments.

The minister said the situation was of particular concern for India as a large number of Indian citizens live and work across the Gulf region. He also addressed issues related to the safety and evacuation of Indians and the possible implications for the country’s energy security.

Jaishankar noted that the conflict began after US–Israeli strikes on Iran, which reportedly caused significant damage and led to the deaths of several senior leaders of the Islamic regime, triggering tensions across the region.

“Our government had issued a statement on February 20 expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions,” he said.

He also emphasised that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region must be respected.

The minister informed the House that the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by PM Modi, had reviewed the evolving situation and taken note of the challenges faced by Indians living in the region as well as those travelling through it.

--IANS

sn/rad