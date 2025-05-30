Op Sindoor Outreach: Tharoor-led delegation arrives in Colombia, reaffirms India's anti-terror stand

Bogota, May 30 (IANS) The all-party Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Colombia, continuing its Latin American diplomatic outreach after concluding Panama visit, to highlight India’s steadfast position against terrorism.

Tharoor, shared an update from Bogota via social media, noting the productive start to the Colombia leg of the visit.

“Our Colombia visit got under way today with a briefing to the delegation from our Ambassador, Vanlalhuma, followed by a well-attended press interaction with more than a dozen local media outlets. I then did an interview with Colombian journalist Juan Camillo Ramirez. Getting the message out where it needs to be heard!” he posted on X.

The delegation, comprising MPs Sarfraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Milind Murli Deora, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, and accompanied by Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, arrived in Colombia on Thursday night, as part of the Government of India’s broader diplomatic initiative under Operation Sindoor.

The visit, scheduled from May 29 to 31, underscores India’s steadfast position against terrorism and seeks to strengthen ties with strategic partners in Latin America.

Over the next two days, the delegation will engage with Colombian lawmakers, ministers, policy think tanks, and media representatives to highlight India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

This visit follows a significant diplomatic engagement in Panama, where the Indian delegation was hosted by the Ambassador of India to Panama, Sumit Seth.

Reflecting on that leg, Tharoor remarked, “Our trip ended with a spectacular reception hosted by Ambassador Seth for the diplomatic corps and influential Panamanian personalities. The Foreign Minister spoke, as did his Vice-Minister, Carlos Hoyos, in strong sympathy for India, expressing support for our fight against terrorism and for enhancing the close cooperation between our two countries.”

The delegation's tour of Latin America aims to showcase India's stance against terrorism globally and highlight Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism.

