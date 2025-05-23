Op Sindoor outreach: Delegation in Japan presents India’s resolute stance against terrorism

Tokyo, May 23 (IANS) The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Friday actively engaged with the Diplomatic Corps in Tokyo at the Indian Embassy, reaffirming India’s steadfast commitment to combating terrorism under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

“Proactive engagement by the All-Party Delegation from India with the Diplomatic Corps in Tokyo at the Embassy of India in Japan reaffirms India’s unwavering national resolve against terrorism. United in voice, firm in action,” Embassy of India in Japan posted on X.

The delegation led by Sanjay Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Their visit marks the beginning of India's unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan's sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Earlier on Thursday the Indian delegation attended the Inaugural Session of Raisina Tokyo 2025, joining leaders and experts from India, Japan, and across the Indo-Pacific region. The speakers at the session reiterated Japan’s support for India’s fight against terrorism.

The delegation also held key talks with Takashi Endo, Chairman of the Japanese House of Representatives Committee on National Security, and conveyed India's unified and resolute stance against terrorism in all its forms. Endo expressed Japan's strong solidarity with India in its fight against terror, according to the Indian Embassy.

The delegation also met Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who reiterated Tokyo's support and praised India's restraint in the face of provocation.

Iwaya emphasised the need to bring perpetrators of terror to justice and voiced strong support for India's response to the Pahalgam attack.

“Reiterated our national resolve to act firmly against terror and those who support it. Grateful for Japan's support and for calling for justice against perpetrators of such acts,” Sanjay Jha posted on X after the meeting.

He also felicitated the Japanese minister in traditional Mithila style.

Later, the delegation called on former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, currently Vice President of the ruling LDP and Chairman of the Japan-India Association. Suga reaffirmed Japan's commitment to support India in combating terrorism.

The delegation also interacted with prominent Japanese think tanks, briefing them on India's zero-tolerance policy and presenting detailed accounts of Pakistan's support for terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The session saw strong expressions of support for India's stance on regional security and combating state-sponsored terrorism.

“This dialogue strengthens global partnerships rooted in peace, security, and shared democratic values,” Jha said on X.

The Indian lawmakers were received by Ambassador Sibi George upon their arrival in Tokyo on Thursday and briefed on the roadmap for strategic engagements with Japan's political, diplomatic, and civil society stakeholders.

