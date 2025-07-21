One confirmed dead, four injured due to Typhoon Wipha's effect in central Vietnam

Hanoi, July 21 (IANS) One person has been confirmed dead and four others injured in central Vietnam's Nghe An province due to torrential rains and thunderstorms triggered by Typhoon Wipha, local newspaper Lao Dong (Labor) reported Monday.

The effect of Typhoon Wipha, the third tropical storm to hit Vietnam so far this year, damaged 357 houses while inundating more than 400 hectares of rice fields and other crops across the province, the report added.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, Wipha is expected to strengthen by early Tuesday, affecting northern Vietnam's coastal areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Monday, Vietnam and Laos braced for nature's fury, as Typhoon Wipha barreled in with a stormy entourage of torrential rains, fierce winds, and crackling thunderstorms set to sweep across the region.

In Laos, the weather bureau has issued a warning of increased risk of flash floods and landslides as Typhoon Wipha, the sixth typhoon of the year, is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms across the country.

Residents in low-lying areas and along riverbanks were urged to remain alert and prepare themselves for several days of continuous heavy rain, which may trigger landslides, flash floods, and damage to lives and property. All citizens are encouraged to closely monitor official forecasts and warnings.

Similarly, in Vietnam, northern and central localities have taken precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impacts of Typhoon Wipha, which is forecast to make landfall in the country, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh instructed local administrations to enforce sea travel bans and suspend the operations of fishing, cargo and tourist vessels based on local conditions.

He emphasised that no individuals should be allowed to remain on boats when the typhoon comes ashore.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has cancelled several domestic flights connecting to the northern port city of Hai Phong on Monday.

