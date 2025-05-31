Nigeria: Flood death toll rises to 151

Abuja, May 31 (IANS) The death toll from devastating floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Nigeria's central state of Niger has climbed to at least 151, local authorities said on Saturday.

Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, told Xinhua by telephone that over 50 more bodies were recovered on Saturday in the Mokwa area, where the disaster occurred.

Hussaini said 11 injured people were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital.

"So far, 318 people have been affected, and at least 503 households have also been impacted."

He added that the search for bodies is ongoing, with local divers and volunteers assisting in the rescue operation.

Heavy downpours late Wednesday night wreaked havoc across Mokwa, submerging and sweeping away scores of residential homes, some with occupants still inside, Hussaini told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency issued forecasts warning of thunderstorms and heavy rains in the country's central region, including Niger. More rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours, with localised downpours also predicted in the southern region.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Tuesday that it had intensified efforts to mitigate the impact of seasonal flooding nationwide, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at a national sensitisation campaign on flood preparedness, Zubaida Umar, director general of NEMA, urged all levels of government to invest in drainage systems, dams, and flood-resilient infrastructure in riverine areas.

The flooding incident in the central town of Mokwa in Niger State occurred on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning. Days later, rescuers were still picking through mud and debris in search of bodies.

Nigeria is prone to flooding during the rainy season, which began in April.

In 2022, the country's worst wave of floods in more than a decade killed more than 600 people, displaced around 1.4 million and destroyed 440,000 hectares (1.09 million acres) of farmland.

