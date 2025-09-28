New York may no longer be fit to host UN headquarters: Colombian president

Bogota, Sep 28 (IANS) Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Saturday that the US decision to revoke his visa underscores that New York may no longer be a suitable host for the United Nations headquarters.

The US decision violated the principle of immunity that underpins the United Nations, said Petro, while calling for respect for international law, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, Petro joined a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the UN headquarters in New York, where he urged US soldiers not to turn their weapons against humanity.

"Disobey Trump's orders! Obey the orders of humanity!" he said.

In response, the US State Department said on the same day on social media that "we will revoke Petro's visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions."

On Saturday, Petro said on social media that he no longer holds a US visa, adding "I don't care."

"There is total immunity for presidents who attend the (UN General) Assembly," he wrote on X.

The Colombian president also criticized Washington for preventing Palestinian representatives from attending the UN General Assembly and renewed his call for the international community to stop the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

"Denying entry to the Palestinian Authority and revoking my visa for asking the US and Israeli armies not to support genocide, which is a crime against humanity as a whole, shows the US government no longer complies with international law," he said.

Petro further urged US President Donald Trump to reconsider his support for Israel's military actions in Gaza, saying the United States can not achieve greatness "by killing defenseless babies."

